AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is looking forward to more from LB Jonathon Cooper when the team gets to training camp but has already seen good things so far this offseason.

“It’s difficult because those are the groups that aren’t in pads, but you certainly see the get-off, the explosion, and the experience,” Payton said when asked about Cooper, via BroncosWire.com. “I think when we get into training camp, you then get a better feel. I’ll get a better feel for a lot of these players that I still don’t know well. I know them now and I know their names, but I’ve just seen it so many times when the pads come on, and you get a completely different perspective from a certain running back or a certain someone who stands out. It becomes a little clearer, but he’s important to what we’re doing.”

Jeff Legwold of ESPN writes Broncos UDFA RB Jaleel McLaughlin showed “speed, vision, and decisiveness” in their offseason program and was one of the team’s standouts.

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler found himself struggling to be paid what he felt he deserved earlier this offseason and is now observing other running backs around the league go through the same struggles. Ekeler wants answers from team ownership groups as to why the market for players at his position is down.

“From a player’s aspect, we have no control,” Ekeler told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I have no control. So really who we want answers from is the ownership. Like, why are you doing this? What’s the reason? Like, you aren’t interviewing them about it. Like, how many owners have you talked to about this? Zero. They ain’t gonna say anything, either. Because, for whatever reason, they’ve got this thing going on where it’s like a new trend, like, ‘Oh, let’s not pay these guys.’ I don’t know, maybe they’re just testing us. Like, ‘Hey, let’s see what happens.’ But, you know, you poke the bear and you’re gonna make us have to do something.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t concerned about his injured ankle and feels comfortable playing: “It feels great… I’m in a good spot with it,” via Jesse Palmer.

isn’t concerned about his injured ankle and feels comfortable playing: “It feels great… I’m in a good spot with it,” via Jesse Palmer. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said DT Tershawn Wharton (ACL) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, via Nate Taylor.

said DT (ACL) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, via Nate Taylor. Reid said they will soon decide on whether RB Isiah Pacheco (labrum) will open training camp on an injured list, via Adam Teicher.