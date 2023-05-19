AFC Notes: Bengals, Broncos, Raiders

Bengals

Bengals’ recently signed S Nick Scott talked about his first impression of Joe Burrow and thinks the quarterback possesses a “steady leadership demeanor.”

“An interesting mix,” Scott said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “A little on the quiet side. You can tell he’s real intense, real focused. But he’s got that steady leadership demeanor. You can tell the guys lean on him and respect him.”

Bengals’ new OT Orlando Brown Jr. compared Burrow to a chess player given he’s always thinking ahead of his competition.

“Super chill… I feel like he’s always playing chess ten steps ahead of the next man on and off the field.”

Bengals’ new OL Cody Ford called Burrow a “true leader” of the team.

“I didn’t have any expectations. I’m not too big on really reading a bunch of stuff online,” Ford said. “Just first off, you can tell he’s got that swag, but he’ll be that quarterback and leader who wants to grind. In some locker rooms, there’s one guy or a couple of guys, everyone has given them their respect … You can see he’s a true leader.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they signed RB Samaje Perine because he is a “durable and reliable” running back.

“We signed him because we knew he was durable and reliable,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “He played on first and second down and he played quite a bit of third down, if you really look at the snaps for Cincinnati. We felt like we got another solid runner — you guys have been around him — who’s built in a strong way. There are a lot of things he does well. When we signed him, there was still uncertainty [at the position]. I was taught a long time ago to stack them up at that position. It’s a tough position in our league.”

Raiders

Vic Tafur of The Athletic writes the Raiders are unlikely to trade WR Davante Adams because they would incur $31.4 million in dead money by dealing him this offseason and $23.6 million if they traded him in 2024.