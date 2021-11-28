AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon on if he’s playing the best football of his career: “To be honest I feel like I’m starting to reach that point, my prime, I’m starting to get there … That has to do with my teammates.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow took no exception to Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt blocking him on the ground: “No. He was just blocking me. It’s football. Told him nice block.” (Dehner Jr.)
- Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor says OL Trey Hopkins got rolled up on and T Riley Reiff could have gone back in, adding that neither are dealing with serious injuries. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns feel like QB Baker Mayfield is getting healthier and past all the limitations from his various injuries. Rapoport says they are hopeful that gives Mayfield a chance to build some momentum down the stretch.
- A team source tells Rapoport that contrary to how it plays out in public opinion, every game is not treated as a referendum on Mayfield’s status inside the team, though there will be an evaluation of Mayfield at some point.
- For now, the team just wants him to clear his head and focus on playing without worrying about the long term.
- Browns LB Jacob Phillips is on track in his recovery from a torn bicep tendon and should be able to return to action after Cleveland’s bye in Week 13. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Cabot mentions the Browns have liked the production they’ve gotten from DE Jadeveon Clowney and would like to re-sign him in 2022.
Steelers
- Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt said the inability to stop the run is at the root of the many problems that the team’s defense is currently faced with. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- According to Brooke Pryor, Steelers’ TE Pat Freiermuth took a hit to the head and is being evaluated for a concussion.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers DL Cameron Heyward was not fined for his unnecessary roughness against Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!