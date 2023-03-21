AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals OL Cody Ford signed a one-year deal worth $1.08 million. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, someone representing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has contacted multiple NFL teams to try and spark an offer. This person is not certified by the NFLPA as an agent and as a result, NFL teams cannot speak with this person about a contract.
- One source told Florio this person told them Jackson is not seeking a fully-guaranteed contract, although this source thought it might be semantics. Another source said this person told them Jackson is ready to move on from Baltimore.
- Jackson still hasn’t gotten any offer sheet interest from other teams but Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes other teams believe the Colts, Jets, Falcons, and Patriots could get involved at some point.
- Should Jackson make it out of Baltimore, La Canfora says Titans QB Ryan Tannehill could be targeted as a replacement.
- Although Jackson’s contract has handicapped the Ravens this offseason, La Canfora mentions they did make a run at Eagles CB Darius Slay before the two sides worked something out to keep him in Philadelphia.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!