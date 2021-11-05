AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Odell Beckham Jr, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said recently claimed CB Vernon Hargreaves will be inactive for Week 9 after arriving in Cincinnati on Friday. (Kelsey Conway)
- When asked about the possibility of the Bengals signing any more receivers, Taylor responded that Cincinnati already has solid depth: “We’ve got really good depth there. I would have to imagine we’ve got as good a depth there as there is in the league.” (Ben Baby)
- Taylor says the Bengals aren’t paying attention to the Browns’ drama with Odell Beckham Jr.: “They’ve had a core philosophy of who they are on offense. The jersey no. might change, but… it didn’t really affect our preparation just like I don’t think it really affected theirs.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot reports that former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. asked to be traded from the organization “multiple times,” including in the offseason program when recovering from a torn ACL and again after Week 8’s loss to the Steelers.
- Cabot adds that “things came to a head” when the Browns wanted to eliminate Beckham’s distraction prior to Week 9 against the Bengals.
- Albert Breer reports that Beckham’s representation requested a trade on Sunday night following Week 8 but the receiver was “in the building” in the days after.
- Breer adds that Cleveland felt “blindsided” by the social media reaction to Beckham’s situation.
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski feels it was “disappointing and unfortunate” how things progressed with Beckham. (Nate Ulrich)
- Stefanski added that they are moving on from the situation with Beckham: “We’re moving on and we have to move on.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Regarding Browns S John Johnson and other players voicing support of Beckham, Stefanski called them “great teammates” and acknowledged that they don’t want the receiver to leave. (Nate Ulrich)
- Stefanski said he was unable to “get the most” out of Beckham: “My job is to get the most out of my players. It’s always disappointing when I can’t do that.” (Jake Trotter)
- As for Browns WR Jarvis Landry, Stefanski is confident that the receiver will be able to focus after Beckham’s release: “He’s a pro.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns DE Myles Garrett also addressed the matter, describing that Beckham was “frustrated” on his lack of receptions: “He was frustrated. He wanted the ball more. We knew he wanted the ball more… that’s my guy. I want the best for him.” (Jake Trotter)
- Browns GM Andrew Berry said they wish Beckham the best of luck and are now shifting focus to their next opponent: “Wherever Odell [Beckham Jr.] is, we’re going to face talented guys every week. Once all of that is finalized, we wish him success and we’re going to focus on our next opponent.” (Mary Kay Cabot)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) “looked good” in Friday’s practice and has a chance to play in Week 9: “So I say he has a chance [of playing Sunday].” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh said WR Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) has a “good chance” to play in Sunday’s game: “Nothing serious. He’s got a real good chance for Sunday. We’ll just see how he feels.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens OC Greg Roman said they must “gradually” build TE Nick Boyle back into the lineup given he recovered from a season-ending knee injury sustained last year. Baltimore has a Thursday night game coming up after this Sunday, which will be a factor in how quickly they bring Boyle back. (Jeff Zrebiec)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!