AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Odell Beckham Jr, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the offense still has room for improvement even after scoring 34 points vs. Detroit.

“If we eliminate some of those things that happened in the first half, we probably score 50 points today,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com. “But it’s the NFL. I’m never going to be upset about a 34-point game when you’re winning by as much as we did, but we do have to get some things corrected. And when we do that, it’s going to be scary. “

Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned he was disappointed with the team’s first half and was impressed with how they responded in the second half.

“I was so mad with the first half, the execution stuff we needed to score more points early,” Taylor said. “I went to halftime with a bad taste in my mouth. Sitting there with 10 points. We need to start faster and we need more production in the first half. We need to be able to get a three-score lead going into halftime. Then come out blazing in the second half. Those last possessions we scored points and scored every possession in the second half, that’s a statement we want to have.”

Browns

The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to NFL executives who conceded that while the Browns would likely be fine with shedding WR Odell Beckham ‘s salary, the return they’d get in a trade right now doesn’t make sense for them to do a deal: “The issue is, they need the talent. I don’t think you get rid of Odell just to get a pick.”

‘s salary, the return they’d get in a trade right now doesn’t make sense for them to do a deal: “The issue is, they need the talent. I don’t think you get rid of Odell just to get a pick.” Browns QB Baker Mayfield , who had his left arm in a sling, said “it feels like shit.” Mayfield said ‘It dislocated again and slipped out again on a non-contact play,” however he expects to play Thursday. (Mary Kay Cabot)

, who had his left arm in a sling, said “it feels like shit.” Mayfield said ‘It dislocated again and slipped out again on a non-contact play,” however he expects to play Thursday. (Mary Kay Cabot) Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said RB Kareem Hunt ‘s injury is his calf but not his Achilles. (Jake Trotter)

said RB ‘s injury is his calf but not his Achilles. (Jake Trotter) Stefanski mentioned second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also out multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. (Ian Rapoport)

is also out multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. (Ian Rapoport) Stefanski added the team will evaluate Mayfield and Beckham’s shoulder injuries this week before deciding if they will play on Thursday. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he is pleased with how RBs Le’Veon Bell, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman are contributing. “I’ve very happy, and they’ve brought a lot,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens.com. “For these guys to come in, all of them in a place where they felt like they had something to prove, and they were sort of cast away [from other teams], just a little bit. For this opportunity to come up the way it did, God works in mysterious ways, and He brought them here. To see them do what they did today and what they’re going to do for the rest of the season is a pretty cool story. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.” Harbaugh doesn’t believe the NFL will find a way to slow down QB Lamar Jackson: “If you’re looking for your headline here, I think the people who make those statements are kind of whistling in the graveyard just a little bit. It doesn’t have any meaning. I don’t think once somebody does something — some X and O idea — all of a sudden that’s the answer. We’ve been kind of saying that for three years now. There is no answer. Whoever executes better is going to win. It’s less about figuring somebody out.” (Jamison Hensley)