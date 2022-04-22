AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals have a virtual interview with Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle on Monday. (Doug Kyed)

on Monday. (Doug Kyed) According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals had a virtual meeting with Coastal Carolina RB Shermari Jones after originally scheduling him for a top 30 visit.

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry refused to speculate on QB Baker Mayfield ‘s future with the team given “circumstances change” and they are currently focused on the 2022 NFL Draft: “Anything regarding speculation on the future, that’s probably not fair because circumstances change, and my focus has been on the draft next week.” (Nate Ulrich)

refused to speculate on QB ‘s future with the team given “circumstances change” and they are currently focused on the 2022 NFL Draft: “Anything regarding speculation on the future, that’s probably not fair because circumstances change, and my focus has been on the draft next week.” (Nate Ulrich) Regarding Mayfield saying he feels “disrespected” by the organization, Barry responded that he’s been transparent with the quarterback’s representation: “We were transparent with our intentions with his reps. But we can understand how Baker feels. Baker is a competitive and driven young man who’s had success as a quarterback and will continue to have success as a quarterback.” (Scott Petrak)

Berry had high praise of backup QB Jacoby Brissett : “Very talented, seasoned, played in several different offenses. He was a guy we were excited about going into this spring and were fortunate to get him.” (Marla Ridenour)

: “Very talented, seasoned, played in several different offenses. He was a guy we were excited about going into this spring and were fortunate to get him.” (Marla Ridenour) Berry said that their five-year, $100.5 million extension for CB Denzel Ward won’t prevent them from taking a cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft: “We’re certainly excited about reaching a contract extension with cornerback Denzel Ward , but it wouldn’t prevent us from drafting a player at the position.” (Nate Ulrich)

won’t prevent them from taking a cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft: “We’re certainly excited about reaching a contract extension with cornerback , but it wouldn’t prevent us from drafting a player at the position.” (Nate Ulrich) As for the possibility of trading back into the first round of the draft, Berry called it “unlikely” but wouldn’t rule out a potential move. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Berry said they will continue to support DT Malik McDowell, who was arrested for public exposure and assaulting an officer, but wouldn’t elaborate on when he may return. (Scott Petrak)

who was arrested for public exposure and assaulting an officer, but wouldn’t elaborate on when he may return. (Scott Petrak) ESPN’s Jeff Darlington doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion the Panthers are the definitive landing spot for Browns QB Baker Mayfield and thinks there are other teams that make more sense, to him, like the Seahawks.

and thinks there are other teams that make more sense, to him, like the Seahawks. Darlington adds if for some reason the Browns had to cut Mayfield, he thinks he would sign with the Steelers the very next day.

Ravens

The Ravens were absolutely devastated with injuries last season, losing multiple key starters before the season even began and even more once the games started. It’s the type of thing that could be chalked up to bad luck but Baltimore has revamped a lot of its practice protocols just in case. Ravens FB Patrick Ricard, who missed four games, said OTAs are different with more easing into things and a greater emphasis on flexibility training.

“It means that you can believe in the process more, you can believe in what we’re doing because you know that the coaches and the organization are trying their best to take care of us,” Ricard said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “That just means we get to work as hard as we can and not think or (second) guess what we’re doing. They are conscious of the injuries we had. In my opinion, you can’t do the same things over and over again and get a different result. You’re just going to be insane, so it’s good that we’re recognizing the injuries and we’re trying to do things to prevent them in the future.”