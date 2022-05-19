AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is happy to finally be shedding a knee brace that he has sported since tearing his ACL and MCL during Week 10 of his rookie season.

“I feel great,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, this is my first offseason in the NFL, so I’ve been able to take advantage of that as far as my body and my throwing and my mind and all that. Obviously, I’ve been grinding, but it’s also been relaxing not having to worry about, ‘Am I going to be ready for the season?’ I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I’m healthy, and then relaxing.”

Burrow joked that he is having fun now that he no longer feels hindered by the brace, but then said he could see himself wearing it on gameday if it made him feel more comfortable.

“Yeah, it’s fun,” Burrow said of shedding the brace. “I don’t really like wearing that thing, so it’s good to have that off…I don’t anticipate wearing it but maybe get to game day and feel a little more comfortable having it on, so we’ll see.”

The Bengals sent scout Trey Brown and WR coach Troy Walters as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Browns

Browns fourth-round K Cade York was once a highly-competitive soccer player, yet he eventually lost his scholarship for soccer after trying out for his high school football team.

“That’s probably what took me from someone looking for something to do to being a fourth-round pick,” York said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of ClevelandBrowns.com. “You’re not always going to find a Justin Tucker after the draft. I think it’s just as important to find the kicker that’s the fit for your team as another position. Especially in the NFL, where the big difference from college is how much tighter the games are.” Now that he has turned pro in football, York says he isn’t looking to mimic great kickers but is instead hoping to make consistency his key to success. “It’s dangerous to try and replicate someone’s kicking motion because you’re supposed to do what’s comfortable for you,” York said. “So what I try to take from guys is how they master consistency. A lot of guys can kick that 66 yards, but to actually get one shot, in an indoor stadium where the ball doesn’t fly as far and nail it? That’s impressive. One of the best genes to have as a kicker is the clutch gene.”

Ravens

is trying to go year by year and reach free agency, there is a school of thought around the league that it actually benefits Baltimore. Jackson’s style of play creates longevity concerns for some. The Ravens sent ST coordinator Chris Horton as a representative to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

as a representative to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones) Recently retired P Sam Koch will remain with the team as a kicking consultant in order to mentor fourth-round P Jordan Stout. (Jeff Zrebiec)