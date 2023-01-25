AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor notes that while his team has had success against the Chiefs, winning their last three matchups against them dating back to the regular season last year, opponents will continue to adjust and evolve as the season nears its conclusion.

“At the end of the day, it feels like we played them a really long time ago,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t even know how many games ago it was, to be quite honest with you. I don’t even know what month it was in but you know teams continue to evolve. And different strengths pop up, different weaknesses pop up. So you got to do the whole game planning thing all over again and get your guys ready to go play in a tough environment against a great team.”

Browns

Browns offensive assistant Ashton Grant will participate as the wide receivers coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke to the media about what his strategy could potentially be entering the 2023 NFL Draft with fewer picks this year than normal.

“Every draft is different,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com. “Ultimately, we’d love to have more picks; I think most years we do. Sometimes what we find is if you have too many picks over a three or four-year span, it’s hard for all those guys to make the team and contribute. I go back to, there was a draft many years ago where I think [executive vice president and former general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] had four picks. [It was] one of our best Drafts. [In 1999], I think we took [Chris] McAlister, Brandon Stokley, Edwin Mulitalo and there was one other guy [Anthony Poindexter]. It was a hell of a draft; it was a hell of draft; every single guy contributed right away. My goal, my mentality is to take every one of those picks this year and nail every single one of those picks.”