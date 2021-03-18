AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. says the Bengals are interested in WR Kenny Golladay because they think he can add a downfield element that their offense was missing last season.
- They also have some familiarity with Golladay, as OC Brian Callahan was the QB coach in Detroit when Golladay was drafted.
- Dehner notes it appears the Bengals could be focusing more on the draft to address their offensive line after striking out on some top options in free agency.
- As for Bengals DT Geno Atkins and RT Bobby Hart, Dehner writes not to expect the team to release them until they secure replacements.
- Bengals’ CB Mike Hilton‘s four-year, $24 million contract includes $6 million guaranteed, a $4 million signing bonus, salaries of $2 million, $3 million, $4.35 million, $5.75 million, a $2 million roster bonus on the 15th day of the 2021 league year, and annual roster bonuses of up to $500,000 per game. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- Browns’ DE Takkarist McKinley‘s one-year, $4.25 million deal includes $3.5 million guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, a salary of $2.5 million guaranteed, up to $750,000 in roster bonuses per game active, and up to $1.75 million in playtime, sacks, and playoff incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes it’s possible the Ravens bring back veteran LB L.J. Fort at some point at a reduced rate if young linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison don’t mature as expected in 2021.
- Zrebiec adds the Ravens are also going to be very young at edge rusher, and will be counting on Jaylon Ferguson and likely a rookie to play pivotal roles.
- Ravens’ LB Tyus Bowser‘s four-year, $22 million deal includes $12 million guaranteed, an $8 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $3 million guaranteed, $4.5 million, $5.5 million, and up to $1.25 million of playtime and sack incentives annually. (Aaron Wilson)
- Raven’s LB Chris Board‘s one-year, $1.683 million guaranteed contract includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.183 million guaranteed, and up to $1 million in bonuses for playtime, team improvement, and Pro Bowl incentive. (Aaron Wilson)