AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

“I think we feel good about the guys we have in the barn. I think Samaje’s role is going to grow and I think he earned that last year,” Tobin said, via Bengals.com. “I think we’ve got some belief in Trayveon as well. Whether there will be an addition beyond that, we’ll see as we go.”

Tobin also said that in today’s NFL, wide receivers have to be ready to contribute right away: “The NFL has become a passing league. When you bring them in you want to get use out of them right away … Especially with early-round wideouts, you expect them to come in and contribute.” (Tyler Dragon)

On the “Rich Eisen Show,” Oregon LT Penei Sewell mentioned he would be excited to play with Bengals QB Joe Burrow if the Bengals draft him: “Whatever it is, if the Bengals pick me, just know that I’m going to give my all, my heart, my soul to that organization and to help Joe Burrow keep clean as much as possible.” (via Bengals Wire)

Browns

Browns’ GM Andrew Berry would not comment on potential extensions for QB Baker Mayfield or Denzel Ward.

“I think you know me well enough that I’m not going to talk on that in this setting. I just don’t think it’s appropriate,’’ Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But obviously you know both of those players are extension-eligible.”

Berry would say that the situations of Bills’ QB Josh Allen and Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson’s would not affect the Browns discussions with Mayfield.

“Across all player markets, yes certainly external factors may impact, to some degree what you do with players on your roster, but by and large, we’ll make those decisions independently of what other teams do, . . . and we won’t feel any pressure either way,”

Berry opened up about the difficulty of letting veteran DT Sheldon Richardson go in a cap-related decision. He added that it is “certainly possible” Richardson could re-sign if the financial details were right for both parties.

“Obviously it was a cap-related move from our perspective, but obviously Sheldon did a lot of good things for us — a good guy, a good player,” Berry said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Those decisions are always very difficult. Sheldon is a big loss. He was a big part of what we did last year. He had a really strong presence in our locker room.”

Another player Berry mentioned was DE Curtis Weaver, whom the team claimed off of waivers from the Dolphins last season as he battled injuries.

“Curtis is a guy who we liked throughout the draft process,” Berry said. “He was a very productive rusher at Boise State, an athletic guy and probably a little bit more technically developed than most edge guys that we see come into the league. When he became available, we felt like he was a good young player to really add to the mix. Curtis really since we have acquired him has done a great job of rehabilitating his toe and then he has really done a great job of totally transforming his body throughout the offseason. We think he is a guy who has talent and can contribute.”

