AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett told reporters he will “play regardless of how I feel” and adds that he plans to play at a great level the rest of the season, as he believes the team needs to win out in order to make the playoffs.

“I don’t have a choice but to be great,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ve gotta step it up. There’s no way around it. There’s no excuse that can be made. We have three games. We have one coming up very soon, and I’ve got put my very best foot forward and give us a chance to win.”

While making an appearance on Bullard and Fox, SI’s Albert Breer said he expects the Browns “to be a player” for Deshaun Watson this offseason: “I’d expect the Browns to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don’t know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let’s call this an educated guess,” per Keith Britton.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said DE Myles Garrett (groin) has a "50-50" shot for Week 16: "I would say he's 50-50. He hasn't done anything all week, so we need to see how he progresses over the next few days here. He wants to play very badly." (Tony Grossi)
Stefanski said RBs coach Ryan Cordell cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, while offensive assistant T.C. McCartney remains out. (Nate Ulrich)

Stefanski said RBs coach Ryan Cordell cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, while offensive assistant T.C. McCartney remains out. (Nate Ulrich)

Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens QB Tyler Huntley did not practice on Friday due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.

did not practice on Friday due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. Jamison Hensley notes that Josh Johnson was the only quarterback at the Ravens’ practice on Friday with Huntley and Lamar Jackson (ankle) out.