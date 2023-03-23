AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, DeAndre Hopkins

Bengals
- Ohio State CB Cameron Brown said he’s scheduled to take a pre-draft visit with the Bengals, per Dan Hope.
Browns
- Although Browns WR Elijah Moore said he’s excited to join his new team, he didn’t expect to be traded by the Jets and feels it came “out of nowhere,” via Scott Petrack.
Ravens
- ESPN’s Jamison Hensley looks at the Ravens’ options to address their major need at wide receiver. The top two options available would be either a trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins or signing WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- However, Hensley points out the Ravens have just five draft picks and none in the second round, which handicaps their ability to trade for Hopkins. They also have minimal cap space right now, which would make taking on his contract or signing Beckham a challenge right now.
- Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has come up as a potential option and would be a little cheaper to acquire than Hopkins. But Hensley notes his $14 million 2023 base salary is also a challenge to fit under the cap for Baltimore.
- Other free agent options for the Ravens include WR DJ Chark or WR T.Y. Hilton, however signing one of them could cancel out a comp pick, which Hensley says the Ravens will be conscientious about.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes there’s an excellent chance the Ravens use their first-round pick on a receiver, with Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TCU’s Quentin Johnston getting first-round buzz right now.
- However, Zrebiec points out the Ravens have a major need at cornerback too, so players like Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. could be under consideration.
- Zrebiec adds the Ravens historically have stuck to their board and taken the highest player even if it’s not a huge need. If they do that in 2023, players like Alabama DB Brian Branch, Texas RB Bijan Robinson, Georgia OLB Nolan Smith or Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence could be in play.
