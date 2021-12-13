AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The initial belief is Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson did not suffer any structural damage, more than likely a back spasm. (Jeremy Fowler)

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said they haven't talked about whether CB Darius Phillips will remain the punt returner moving forward. (Ben Baby)

Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie mentioned he reinjured his foot but should still be ready for Sunday's game. (Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said following the team’s win over the Ravens that RB Kareem Hunt was close to returning, but was ultimately held out due to precautionary reasons.

“Kareem has an ankle injury,” Stefanski said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “We’ll get images on that tomorrow. He wanted to try and fight through it, but just didn’t think we should put him back out there.”

Browns QB Baker Mayfield said that Hunt was in good spirits, and is optimistic that he’ll be able to return to the field next week.

“Hopefully nothing serious,” Mayfield said. “I haven’t really talked to Kareem. But he seemed like he was in good spirits, positive for next week, so we’ll see. Obviously, not my call, but he seemed like he was in good spirits.”

Stefanski said on Monday, however, that he doesn’t expect Hunt or CB Troy Hill to play this week. (Tony Grossi)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said DT Calais Campbell is day-to-day with a soft tissue injury and WR Sammy Watkins has a knee injury. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh added he hopes FB Patrick Ricard can play this week after an encouraging MRI. (Zrebiec)

can play this week after an encouraging MRI. (Zrebiec) On QB Lamar Jackson, Harbaugh said they will prepare for Sunday with him as the starter: “We’re going to see where we’re at w/the situation. The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there. We’ll see where it goes this wk. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler (Huntley) will be the QB.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers LB Devin Bush said recovering from his torn ACL has been like getting bitten by a dog: “If you get bit by a dog, the next time you see a dog, (you’re thinking about the bite).” (Brooke Pryor)

Bush added he feels like he is contributing the same as he did prior to the injury: "I think I'm still the same player. I feel I'm still the same player. I know I'm the same player. The stat sheet may not reflect that, but nobody on the Steelers football team is playing up to their potential." (Pryor)