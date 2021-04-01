AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals LB Jordan Evans‘ one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a signing bonus of $100,000, a $990,000 base salary, and $37,500 owed the first game of 2021. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton turned down a multi-year offer from the Ravens that included a total of $16 million in guarantees to sign a one-year deal with the Colts that had $8 million guaranteed.
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette thinks the Steelers need to draft a running back in the first round because none of the consensus top three backs — Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Travis Etienne and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams — will be available when Pittsburgh picks in the second round.
- Bouchette believes that a back would offer more impact for the Steelers than a guard or tackle as they try to compete in 2021.
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)
- Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman says he’s met a few times virtually with the Steelers, talking with GM Kevin Colbert, HC Mike Tomlin and OC Mike Canada. (Brooke Pryor)
- LSU DT Tyler Shelvin said he had a pre-draft meeting with the Steelers on Wednesday. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Shelvin mentioned that he learned how to “pass rush at a high level” despite being an interior lineman, and also feels he’s a “great run defender.”
- LSU S/LB JaCoby Stevens said he has spoken to Steelers LB coach Jerry Olsavsky “a few times,” while mentioning that his agent has also talked with Pittsburgh on multiple occasions. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ohio State LB Baron Browning said that he had a “great conversation” with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Wednesday and has had virtual meetings with him previous this offseason. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ohio State G Wyatt Davis also said he’s had a few virtual meetings with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips said he’s met with Tomlin virtually and notes that he studies DE T.J. Watt‘s technique. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also said he’s met with Pittsburgh. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble said he met with the Steelers two weeks ago and tries to compare his game to 49ers TE George Kittle. (Nick Farabaugh)
- The Steelers also met with Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg and will be in attendance of his pro day. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Notre Dame OL Robert Hainsey said he met with Steelers GM Kevin Colbert at the Senior Bowl. Hainsey added that he is a native of Pittsburgh. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ohio State RB Trey Sermon mentioned that he’s spoken to the Steelers on a few occasions and believes the organization “likes his game.” (Nick Farabaugh)
- Steelers P Jordan Berry‘s one-year, $1.09 million extension includes a $100,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $990,000. (Aaron Wilson)
