AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals shifted fourth-round OT D’Ante Smith inside to guard for some work there this week, per the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. Smith is seen as a developmental prospect at tackle, so having some flexibility will help him justify his spot on the roster.

Bengals S Vonn Bell also highlighted the play of 2020 third-round LB Logan Wilson: "How Logan is going about things right now, he's really taking it upon himself to play a big role in that Mike position. How poised he is right now, and he's going to keep on growing to the game and to himself, so I'm very happy about how his progression is going."
Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play in the team's preseason opener against the Buccaneers. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Following Bills QB Josh Allen‘s six-year, $258 million contract extension, Browns QB Baker Mayfield reiterated that he’s not worried about his own contract situation, while noting that Allen’s extension is “good for the quarterback position overall.”

“I’d be lying if [I] said otherwise,” Mayfield said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “But I’m worried about winning right now. … I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Mayfield said that his focus will remain on the field, even though Browns GM Andrew Berry said that the organization would be open to in-season rookie contract extensions.

“I’m not doing the negotiations, so quite frankly I don’t give a damn,” he said. “I’m worried about winning Week 1, then going on to Week 2 and focusing on that week, one week at a time. And that’s my mindset. So no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year, it’s going to be the same answer because that’s just the truth.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Browns and Mayfield might be more likely to wait a year to do a deal now that Allen’s deal is done.

B rowns Kevin Stefanski said CB Denzel Ward had a normal rest day and mentioned that S Grant Delpit is dealing with a hamstring injury. ( HCsaid CBhad a normal rest day and mentioned that Sis dealing with a hamstring injury. ( Nate Ulrich

Browns DT Malik McDowell left practice with an oblique injury, according to Stefanski. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson might be more likely to wait a year to do a deal now that Bills QB Josh Allen ‘s deal is done.

might be more likely to wait a year to do a deal now that Bills QB ‘s deal is done. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the team is happy with LT Ronnie Stanley returning to practice: “He’s very much on schedule.” (Jamison Hensley)

said the team is happy with LT returning to practice: “He’s very much on schedule.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh mentioned G Kevin Zeitler is dealing with a foot sprain that will sideline him for a few days. (Jeff Zrebiec)

is dealing with a foot sprain that will sideline him for a few days. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh doesn’t expect Allen’s contract to impact negotiations with Jackson: “There’s really not a hurry for us. He’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.” (Hensley)

Jackson said he had symptoms when sidelined with COVID-19. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Veteran LB Justin Houston is headed to the AFC North this season and isn’t keeping it a secret that he almost signed with the Steelers over the Ravens.

Houston turned down significantly more money from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens and the Steelers ended up signing LB Melvin Ingram instead.

“I was so close to signing with the Steelers,” Houston said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It just worked out better [in Baltimore]. I fell in love with their scheme. I kind of knew I wanted to be here when I saw that. I think it was a better fit for me in what I was looking for. I just want opportunities to have one-on-ones and be able to put pressure on the quarterback.”