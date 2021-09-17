AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

for Week 2: S Ricardo Allen (hand, hamstring), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: LB Markus Bailey (knee), CB Darius Phillips (thigh)

Browns

Browns’ DC Joe Woods was asked if he trusted S Ronnie Harrison following an incident that led to the veteran being ejected during their Week 1 game against the Chiefs.

“Absolutely,” Woods said, via George Thomas of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Ronnie is fine. We really do not condone that type of behavior. We want to be composed in those situations. When the game is going, things get heated. We just want to make the best decisions. Unfortunately for Ronnie, he got ejected from the game, but I am sure he will learn from that. Our whole defense will learn from that and our whole team will learn from that. Hopefully, it does not happen again.”

Woods said that S Grant Delpit has a chance to play Sunday after missing Week 1. The former second-round draft pick is yet to play in his first career game.

“He has been out there going through individuals, but he had really his first live team reps,” Woods said. “He is looking good. He is figuring things out. Hopefully, we can get him in the game and get him a few plays.”

Browns’ OC Alex Van Pelt and WR Jarvis Landry commented on the big game from rookie WR Anthony Schwartz.

“There was a fair amount of that, for sure. We needed to have that position. He came in,” Van Pelt said. “He was scheduled to play a fair amount anyway. With Odell being inactive, it just upped his reps.”

“I don’t know if he even had a mental error in the game,” Landry said. “He had pretty much a perfect game and he really showed his speed and his presence is definitely felt. I think people now, as we move forward here, will really get a good understanding about what he can do and we have a better understanding of how he can help us as an offense as well.”

Van Pelt noted that WR Rashard Higgins was the odd man out, playing just four snaps against the Chiefs.

“He was our fourth receiver going in. We played a lot of three-receiver sets. He came in and spelled guys when the time was right. His play will increase as the year goes along,” Van Pelt said. “He was coming back from a little injury, little tightness from a couple of weeks back. So it’s just getting him back into the groove now.”

for Week 2: WR Odell Beckham (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (triceps) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: G Michael Dunn (back), CB Troy Hill (hamstring, foot), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle)

Ravens

for Week 2: DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), WR Devin Duvernay (groin), LB Daelin Hayes (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (back), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

Steelers

OUT for Week 2: DT Carlos Davis (knee)

for Week 2: DT Carlos Davis (knee) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: LB Devin Bush (groin), TE Zach Gentry (ankle), CB Joe Haden (groin)