AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the team is still letting QB Joe Burrow be sacked too many times during games, yet Burrow and RT La’el Collins praised the Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers.

“I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com.“It’s all frustrating. We’ve given ourselves an opportunity to win these games against good teams, so once things settle down, I know that we’re going to be a really good football team.”

“They have a great rush, I would say top two or three best rushed in the league,” Burrow said. “They’ve got Demarcus Lawrence, Micah (Parsons), they do a really good job with their picks in game, too. And so, early in the game, you’re going to have those and I can do a better job of getting the ball out quickly. I thought, for the most part, we protected the ball well in those situations and that was my goal this week. And then in the second half, I thought the offensive line protected great. We kind of warmed-up in the run game and then we’re able to have some more time in the pass game and that’s what comes off of that. When we’re able to run the ball well, they might be thinking ‘run’ and so then they’re not so quick to get into their pass rush. So, the second half was more efficient, better for us, but just need to prolong that for the entire game.”

“We don’t want our quarterback getting hit, getting sacked,” Collins said. “None of that. But, end of the day, we gotta put this behind us. We have two games in 10 days, so we gotta get ready for it.”

Browns

Kevin Stefanski revealed that DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Browns HCrevealed that DE, DE Chase Winovich, and TE Jesse James have all been ruled out for Thursday night against the Steelers. ( , and TEhave all been ruled out for Thursday night against the Steelers. ( Chris Easterling

Steelers

Through two games, the Steelers offense looks a lot like the limited system they employed all of last season, with an emphasis on short passes and an aversion to going deep and risking the football. Already there are numerous signs the players are chafing under that philosophy, with some pointed comments to the media and in-game frustrations caught on camera. Starting QB Mitch Trubisky has said he believes the team can be effective with more of an attacking mindset but he’s also not trying to undercut HC Mike Tomlin or OC Matt Canada.

“You have to stick to the plan,” Trubisky said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “Everybody’s got an idea of what the offense should or could be, but we’ve got to come together as a collective unit. Everyone’s got to keep buying in. There’s going to be good plays, there’s going to be bad plays, but we’re a young offense, and we’re still growing in this thing together. The best thing you can do at this time is continue to buy into the plan. Whatever it is, do your job to the best of your ability.

“I think that’s how you grow as an offense, but when everybody is saying, ‘Call this play, call that play,’ it makes it tough just for everybody to do their jobs. I think everybody just needs to worry about their job.”