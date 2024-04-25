Draft Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Steelers, Titans

By
Nate Bouda
-

Colts

  • Tony Pauline reports that the Colts are looking to use their first-round pick on an “offensive playmaker.”
  • According to Pauline, the Colts are expected to try to trade up for TE Brock Bowers.
  • However, if Indianapolis is unable to do so, Pauline says sign point to Texas WR Xavier Worthy in the middle of round 1.
  • Ian Rapoport mentions the possibility of the Colts possibly trading up into the top 10 for a “skill” position player.
  • According to Todd McShay, the Colts have an interest in moving up to pick Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Jaguars

  • According to Todd McShay, the Jaguars have an interest in moving up to pick Georgia TE Brock Bowers
  • Dianna Russini reports that the Jaguars are calling around trying to move up in round one. Teams believe they are targeting a “specific pass catcher.”

Steelers

  • Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers have made calls about trading up into round one.

Titans

  • Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan says Notre Dame LT Joe Alt should be a lock for the Titans’ pick at No. 7 if he’s still on the board. 
  • He adds new DC Dennard Wilson is expected to run a 3-4 front but there will be differences between his scheme and former HC Mike Vrabel‘s system. 

