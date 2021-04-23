AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Joe Burrow feels confident that HC Zac Taylor will be with the organization “for a long time.”

“Zac’s unbelievable. He’s going to be great for us for a long time,” Burrow said, via The Collinsworth Podcast. “Me and him have a special relationship and there was chemistry from the very first meeting that we had at the combine. So this is a dream for me, to be quarterback of the Bengals. I mean, it’s crazy. [I’m] from Ohio. It’s a lot of fun. We have great players, great coaches. And I think the future is bright.”

Burrow added that Taylor doesn’t have an ego around the Bengals’ locker room and their offense is a “collaboration” between Taylor, OC Brian Callahan, and QBs coach Dan Pitcher.

“You know, a lot of coaches have big egos, and there’s none of that,” Burrow said. “A lot of guys are, ‘This is my system. Don’t make any checks, this is the way we’re going to run it.’ And it’s really a collaboration within the offense between Zac, our offensive coordinator Brian [Callahan], and ‘Pitch’ [Dan Pitcher] our quarterbacks coach — it’s really a true collaboration. And there’s no ego in the entire building. It’s a great working environment. And then the we have a great leader in Zac who puts is in the right positions to make plays.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said they view “114 prospects as draftable” and another 54 as “priority undrafted free agents.” (Nate Ulrich)

Regarding the Browns exercising Browns QB Baker Mayfield and CB Denzel Ward's fifth-year options, Berry said both players will be a "big part" of their future: "Both of those players have really done a nice job for us … they're going to be a big part of what we do as we move forward." (Nate Ulrich)

Berry added that it is "certainly possible" for the Browns to re-sign DT Sheldon Richardson, but the organization likes the current players on its roster and some "talented prospects" in the draft: "We feel good about the guys we have on the roster. Like all positions across the draft, there are a number of talented prospects." (Nate Ulrich)

Berry said he's comfortable selecting at No. 26 overall, but also open to trading down or out of the first round: "I'm comfortable if we pick. I'm comfortable if we move down. I'm comfortable if we move out." (Nate Ulrich)

Berry continued that they are “always” in the trade market: “The trade market is something we always want to be in.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala)

Berry mentioned he wouldn’t shy away from drafting a linebacker at No. 26 overall based on his philosophy in football analytics: “I wouldn’t read too much into it. I mean, I wouldn’t let anything define us in that regard.” (Nate Ulrich)

Steelers

Should the Steelers pass on a running back in round one, Jason La Canfora says to not rule out UNC’s Javonte Williams for Pittsburgh.

for Pittsburgh. La Canfora adds that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loves Najee Harris, but his sources seem to think Harris could go to the Dolphins at No. 18 overall.