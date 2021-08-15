AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he is getting more comfortable in training camp: “The first week was a little rough. But I got my groove back late last week. I felt good all this week. We’re back ready to go.” (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns’ TE David Njoku recently fired agent Drew Rosenhaus and re-hired his previous agent Malki Kawa, who told the media that both he and Njoku are hoping to stay in Cleveland long term.

“I think David would love to be in Cleveland long-term,’’ Kawa said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Obviously there’s a lot of things that go into that. At this point, we’re not even there yet. We’re going to see how the season goes, and we’ll sit with [GM] Andrew Berry, with whom I have a really good relationship. We have great open lines of communication and we’ll be discussing things throughout the season and obviously after the season and we’ll take it from there. That’s been my guy since Day 1. And I just knew it was a matter of time before he would come back. David is a great, great kid, and he’s super excited for this season and what’s ahead of him. David has always been all in. He got [a little off track], but now you’ll see the David of old come back. He’s also more focused, he’s more mature. And I think David has made all the right moves in his life to allow him to exceed any expectations and goals that have been set for him.’’

Njoku is looking to move past previous comments he made about wanting to get out of Cleveland and publically requesting a trade from the Browns after they brought in tight ends Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant.

“We acquired both of them and at first it put me in an interesting position,’’ Njoku said on The Jim Rome Show. “I was confused because the Browns picked up my fifth-year option and they got all of these other tight ends. We weren’t really on the same page, the Browns and I. We were trying to figure things out, trying to make sure both parties were happy and it was very complicated. This game is very political. Obviously, if it was just X’s and O’s and straight football, it would be a lot clearer. But there are complications and there are gray areas things happen and it’s tough. And it’s also tough to pick yourself up when things aren’t really going your way.’’