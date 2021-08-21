AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor was asked about the drops by rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase during the team’s first preseason game.

“We just expect our receivers to catch the ball, it’s as simple as that,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t attribute it to any rhythm, the ball’s coming at you, catch it and that’s what we need to accomplish. We just got to continue working on it. It’s key that our receivers, a great job focus on catching the ball. He’s getting better every day and a lot of the details, and we’ll just keep looking for improvement.”

Bengals’ backup QB Brandon Allen gave Chase praise despite his miscues in the preseason.

“I talked to Ja’Marr, he’s a good player,” Allen said. “He’s still getting his feet wet with the game experience in the NFL. I’ve seen him make some unbelievable plays in practice that will translate well. It will. He’ll make some easy ones and he’ll make some hard ones as well. I’m not worried about him. I know what he can do and what he will do once he gets going.”

Browns

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield made it clear that he doesn’t care if people don’t believe he is worth a long-term investment by the organization.

“I don’t care what the doubters say,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “You have to have self-confidence. You have to trust the people in your corner. It goes along with setting expectations. You set your own. You live up to that standard. You have to hold yourself accountable to that every day. That’s the key to it. If you get caught up on the outside and listen to the B.S., then I’d probably be done. So I just focus on myself and get better every day. I’m able to internalize that and realize I have to have an edge every single day to be the best version of me for these guys and be a leader of this franchise, but at the same time, do my job first.”

After the Browns kept TE David Njoku on his $6 million option for the 2021 season, he began to feel more confident that the team wanted to keep him in their long-term plans: “It showed me that obviously, they want me to be here for a certain reason and it excited me that I got to stay here and play with my teammates. I have great teammates so that got me excited.” (Scott Petrak)

on his $6 million option for the 2021 season, he began to feel more confident that the team wanted to keep him in their long-term plans: “It showed me that obviously, they want me to be here for a certain reason and it excited me that I got to stay here and play with my teammates. I have great teammates so that got me excited.” (Scott Petrak) According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Browns’ WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has clearly made his case as a starter for the Browns and will likely secure the No. 3 receiver job over WR KhaDarel Hodge and WR Rashard Higgins.

Steelers

Steelers WR James Washington isn’t thinking about his role in the offense: “Me being who I am and just want to compete and help the team win. Just gives me that drive to get out there, put my hand int he pile and help the team to victory.” (Brooke Pryor)

isn’t thinking about his role in the offense: “Me being who I am and just want to compete and help the team win. Just gives me that drive to get out there, put my hand int he pile and help the team to victory.” (Brooke Pryor) Washington did work with the first team with WR Chase Claypool out with an injury: “With Chase down, I’ve worked with the 1s a little bit more. All I can keep doing is capitalizing on every rep.” (Pryor)

out with an injury: “With Chase down, I’ve worked with the 1s a little bit more. All I can keep doing is capitalizing on every rep.” (Pryor) Washington wouldn’t get into whether he requested a trade: “That’s a private conversation. As far as me being happy in Pittsburgh, I love it here. who wouldn’t be happy playing football as their job. I come to work every day with a smile on my face.” (Pryor)