AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he believes the run game will have huge importance this weekend: “Teams have to prepare for that as well as the freak shows we have on the outside.” (Dan Graziano)

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says his understanding of the situation between the Browns and QB Baker Mayfield is that things would have to deteriorate further for him to consider requesting a trade.

He adds HC Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield both understand their relationship needs work. While Stefanski is more of a CEO coach, Fowler notes he has the extra gear to connect with Mayfield, and expects him to do so.

Browns GM Andrew Berry says they are committed to Mayfield in 2022: "We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back." (Jake Trotter)

Berry added Mayfield was medically cleared to play with his shoulder injury throughout the year. (Scott Petrak)

Berry believes Mayfield’s character will allow him to have a stronger season in 2022: “We know his work ethic. We know his drive. We see him as a talented passer in this league. We expect him to bounce back next year.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Berry mentioned he’s not worried about the relationship between Mayfield and Stefanski. (Petrak)

On Stefanski, Berry said he will be evaluated but he believes in him as coach: “I feel good about Kevin as a playcaller. It’s one of his strengths.” (Kay Cabot)

Berry respects WR Jarvis Landry but didn’t commit to him returning next year: “He’s been a key piece in how the org has evolved over the years.” (Kay Cabot)

Berry said the team will consider re-signing DE Jadeveon Clowney: "He did the things we envisioned, fit in nicely. We'll talk about what happens next over the next few weeks." (Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is happy he gets at least one more game to play with this team.

“We just like to stress people out early, all you guys and all our fans at home,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “… But I do think it shows something about this team, that you can continue to fight and never give up.”

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward believes Roethlisberger will be extra motivated on Sunday.

“That dude just wants the ball back in his hand one more time,” Heyward said. “When we don’t trick it off as a defense, let the game get out of hand, No. 7 is going to find a way. It’s not going to happen first quarter, but give yourself a chance. Give your quarterback a chance. They got moving parts over there, but they’re starting to find a way to win.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said third-round C Kendrick Green ‘s availability has been limited due to COVID and other injuries. (Pryor)

Tomlin knows the team has to learn from last time they played Kansas City: "We've got to be better this time than the last time we saw them." (Pryor)

Tomlin doesn’t know whether Corliss Waitman or Pressley Harvin will punt: “We’ll see what this week holds. We’ve got some planning to do this week in terms of division of labor…I’ve got no hurry. The game is on Sunday night.” (Pryor)