AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Brian Flores

Ben Baby of ESPN says two players to watch as cap casualties for the Bengals this offseason are CB Trae Waynes and C Trey Hopkins . Waynes will save the Bengals $10.9 million in cap space, while Hopkins represents around $6 million.

The Bengals are likely looking to bring back Bates, as the team has enough salary-cap space and the tag could be a precursor to the two sides getting a long-term deal done. (NFL.com)

Browns

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Zac Jackson of The Athletic writes WR Jarvis Landry carries a cap figure of $16.4 million for 2022 and likely wouldn’t accept a discount to play next season.

The Browns are expected to promote offensive assistant T.C. McCartney to tight ends coach. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward is excited about the addition of LB coach Brian Flores, and said that the organization has always put forth it’s best effort to hire the most qualified individuals to help the team win.

“I just think our organization looks at people who can help, no matter their skin color, where they come from,” Heyward said, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Our organization has been very proactive and focused on the message that we don’t care where you come from — once you become a Steeler, you’re always a Steeler.”

Heyward wasn’t surprised that Pittsburgh gave Flores an opportunity after being passed over in the recent coaching cycle.

“The Rooneys have a great track record,” Heyward said. “To have a rule named after you, and for it to be taken advantage of in past years, it’s kind of sad. But the Rooneys are about giving people a fair shake and a fair opportunity, and I think coach Flores just wanted an opportunity. I think everybody looks at it as he can help our team rather than hurt our team.”

Heyward believes that Flores could have a similar impact on the defense as former OL coach Mike Munchak did on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s very similar to when we signed coach Munchak,” Heyward said. “You heard of his leadership and what he had done as head coach, but you knew the type of coach he was through his players. Even when Flores was in New England, he got the most out of his defenses. When you start looking at the track record, when you bring in different coaches, you start to get pretty excited.”