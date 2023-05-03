AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Titans

Bengals

The Athletic’s Jay Morrison expects the Bengals to bring in at least one more quarterback to share the workload and perhaps compete for the backup job in camp.

Bengals fifth-round RB Chase Brown is expected to be the No. 2 running back by Week 1 but he has competition from Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans for the role, per Morrison, who adds it’s still not 100 percent clear if RB Joe Mixon will be on the team by then.

Browns

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are signing undrafted EDGE Lonnie Phelps to a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, a $25,000 signing bonus, and a $200,000 guaranteed base salary.

Titans

Many Titans fans were disappointed when the franchise decided not to draft a wide receiver with their picks on day two, with GM Ran Carthon and HC Mike Vrabel attempting to justify the team’s choices.

“It’s the same thing that Ran discussed. It’s taking a look at our board and seeing where things are,” Vrabel said. “We know we have needs, we come into each phase of player acquisition with needs, and it’s certainly something that we’re going to continue to target. What the roster looks like today and what it’s going to look like at the first part of September is probably a little different.”

“There have been players throughout the history of the NFL draft that have contributed somewhat large success at every round,” Vrabel added. “We want to take a look at the board, see where things are, and try to improve our football team, and I am going to speak for myself: I’m confident we did that tonight.”

“Rolling the dice, playing the board,” Carthon said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re going to take the best available player in the fifth round. We hope that it’s a receiver because we’re going to continue to address our needs. If we take a receiver in the fifth round, it’s a player that we feel can contribute to our team. Like coach said, it’s players that have come into this league that have performed at high levels in all rounds of the draft. So, we don’t look at it as a fifth-round guy that’s not going to be able to come in here and contribute. Everybody that we bring here will have the opportunity to earn it on the grass.”

Terry McCormick notes that Vrabel said the team would continue to look at the waiver wire and trades to bring in another receiver.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said his ankle feels completely healed and added that he is ready to go at this time. (McCormick)

said his ankle feels completely healed and added that he is ready to go at this time. (McCormick) Tannehill on Vrabel saying he’s the starter over quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis : “I appreciate that being clarified, but I’ve learned in 12 years in this league that nothing is given to you.” (McCormick)

and : “I appreciate that being clarified, but I’ve learned in 12 years in this league that nothing is given to you.” (McCormick) Titans OL Aaron Brewer says that the team plans for him to work out at center this offseason. (Turron Davenport)