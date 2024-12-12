AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note there’s a widespread expectation in Jacksonville that HC Doug Pederson and perhaps GM Trent Baalke will both be fired after this season, although owner Shad Khan hasn’t publicly tipped his hand.

The two note the Jagaurs' vacancy will be more attractive to candidates if there's a clean sweep, which could be one of the tipping points for Baalke's status.

Texans

Despite cooling off after a historic rookie season, Texans GM Nick Caserio is proud of the progress that QB C.J. Stroud has made in his second season.

“[Stroud’s] had a really good year,” Caserio said, via ESPN. “He’s fourth in the league in yards, or fourth in completions. I mean, he’s ahead of [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes in some categories [such as yards]. … He’s made a lot of progress.”

Stroud added that the presence of RB Joe Mixon, who has bolstered the running game, has made his life easier.

“It’s helping out tremendously,” Stroud said. “A lot of times where they’re trying to take me and Nico away, or Tank or [John] Metchie or Robert [Woods], and then we’re able to run the ball. And then there’s times where they try to take away Joe, and then we’re able to pass it. We’re starting to get that rhythm and just got to keep it going.”

Texans RT Tytus Howard said the offensive line is still coming together and expressed optimism about their ability to clean up protections.

“It’s a growing thing that happens every year for most teams,” Howard told ESPN. “It’s really the first time this group played in the regular season together, so some growing pains. Just have to keep improving.”

Titans

The Titans are set to take on the Bengals in Week 15, which will pit HC Brian Callahan against his former team. Callahan took time to express gratitude to Cincinnati and owner Mike Brown.

“It was the full-circle moment of having to be a head coach but reflecting back on him investing and trusting in us when I first got there,” Callahan said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I was 34 years old and given an opportunity with a bunch of guys that were kind of green and didn’t know much. I always found Mike was generous with his wisdom.”

Callahan said he “felt the investment” Brown and the Bengals were making in him as offensive coordinator from 2019-2023.

“I felt the investment,” Callahan said. “I felt the care. I felt the patience. It’s rare in the NFL anymore to have somebody have perspective and have patience. I always felt like there was joy in that for him, too, to see people grow. I thought that was awesome. He’s such a rarity, I think, in the NFL because of how long he has done it, the perspective from years and years and years of doing it. The pride he felt running the football team. I just think there is something really cool about that.”

Callahan reflected on spending time with Bengals HC Zac Taylor in his office, saying people always seemed to be knocking on his door.

“It was always funny because I would be in his office a lot, game planning, talking about things, you just realize the flow of people,” Callahan said. “There were people knocking at his door every five minutes. And you are like, ‘This is the most irritating s–t I have ever seen.’ But that’s the job. That’s what happens. There’s always people that need your time.”