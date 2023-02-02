AFC Notes: Bengals, Chargers, Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Bengals

Bengals S Jessie Bates was emotional after the team lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, not just because Cincinnati missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl, but because in all likelihood it was his last game in orange. Bates is a pending free agent who played out this past season on the franchise tag and is not expected to be re-signed.

“I’ve been able to build really close bonds in the locker room, in the training room, everywhere in Cincinnati,” Bates said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “With some reporters. Everybody. Any time something like that comes to an end, it hits a little different.”

He added he of course would like to stay with the Bengals, “but that’s not up to me.”

Chargers OC Kellen Moore highlighted speed as a key factor that he believes is critical to successful offenses.

“Speed is always dangerous,” Moore said, via Chargers Wire. “You’ve certainly seen this throughout this league, and when you have speed, it’s certainly an advantage.”

Moore hinted at the team potentially looking to get faster on the perimeter, specifically at the wide receiver position.

“Speed you can’t coach. Speed’s very special. Certainly, you’ll want some of it. Every guy doesn’t need it. There are plenty of ways to play football. But when you do have it, it’s a nice little advantage to utilize.”

In the past, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been extended once he gets to two years remaining on his contract, which is where he finds himself this offseason. Pittsburgh departed from that somewhat on his last deal, however, extending him in 2021 when he had just one year left. Steelers owner Art Rooney II didn’t offer any hints as to what will happen this year.

“I don’t like to speculate on coach’s contract,” Rooney said via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ll see.”