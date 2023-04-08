AFC Notes: Bengals, Dolphins, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn believes OT Jonah Williams still has a place on the team but admitted his situation has a certain level of fluidity as well.

“I’m not sure he said he doesn’t want to be with the team,” Blackburn said via the team’s website. “These things happen. We’re going to try and get our best team out there. We hear his concerns, but at the end of the day we’ll just have to see where it all plays out and if he’s here we’re going to get our five best guys out there. We’ve obviously looked at our offensive line the last couple of years and really tried to strengthen it and I think we’ve done a great job with that. So we’ve got some good options.”

Dolphins

When appearing on Sports Radio 810, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill commented on Jaguars WR Christian Kirk‘s four-year deal with a max value of $84 million and thinks he deserves a higher annual salary than Kirk.

“Christian Kirk got a crazy deal,” Hill said. “He signed the deal and like he surpassed me, and I’m like, bro, I compete on the field, and I also compete on the business out of this, too. So, I’m not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I’m just not.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta didn’t hold back when asked about the cornerbacks in the incoming draft class.

“Yes, it’s a strong position. [There are] probably four or five guys that you look at and say, ‘Yes, that’s a first-round-type of guy. That’s a first-round pick.’ [There are] maybe six guys. So – you know us – we have a history of drafting defense in the first round,” DeCosta said. “We love corners; our defense is really built to succeed with a great, strong secondary. [Head] coach [John] Harbaugh loves big, physical, press-type guys. There are a lot of these types of guys in the draft. So, for us to look at that, we think it’s one of the most important positions on your football team, and it’s a position that we’ll always look at very closely.”