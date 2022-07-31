AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had an appendectomy last week. He should be just fine by the time September rolls around but it’s still unclear how much practice time he’ll miss during camp.

“I don’t have any timetable,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re just trying to give him some privacy, and I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said both the team and QB Lamar Jackson are motivated to get an extension done.

“I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “And so I feel like that’s kind of where it’s at. But Lamar’s practicing all day, so it’s not like they’re going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. So that’s part of the deal with that.”

Ravens G Ben Cleveland remains out until he can pass his conditioning test, per Harbaugh. He’s taking it once a day. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

The Steelers have one of the few real quarterback competitions this summer between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph,and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.

Trusbisky says he’s just trying to “go out there and play free” and not get caught up in making a mistake here and there.

“He wants us to go out there and play free,” Trubisky said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He told us that. You’re not worried about every single throw. It’s practice. You’ve got to go out there and test throws. You’ve got to let guys make plays. . . . That’s part of the territory when it comes to quarterback. You’re not holding your head on every single throw. So, you’ve got to let it go, go out there, and play. When you’re not thinking about it, that’s when you’re playing your best anyways. That’s what I’m going to try to do during training camp.”