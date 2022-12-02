AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Greg Roman, Steelers

Bengals

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman said making adjustments to their offense is a continuous situation and are now turning attention to their red zone attack.

“Early in the year it was what, the run game’s no good,” Roman said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official site. “You address it. Then you move on and something else pops up. Recently, it’s been the red zone. We evaluate it and take a cold-blooded look at it. Look at the scheme, what are we doing and when are we doing it. We try to evaluate how we can execute it better and teach it better. It comes down to coaching a little better, playing a little better – everybody jumping in on, we’ve got to get this fixed. I like where we’re going with it.” Regarding their Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, Roman thinks that they passed “fairly efficiently” but now they must execute better in the red zone.

“I thought we threw it fairly efficiently, and Lamar [Jackson] did a great job of managing certain situations,” Roman said. “What it comes down to is finishing drives. I thought we did a great job in the plus territory [of] getting down to the red zone. You’re not going to get a touchdown all the time, but by gosh, we’re going to try. I think I can help with certain things; execution-wise. It’s all of us – coach a little better and play a little better down there.” When asked about Stanford reaching out about their head coaching vacancy, Roman said his focus is on Week 13 against the Broncos. “All the rumors and whatnot aside… We’ve got a great group of players and coaches here,” Roman said. “Our singular focus is on this week’s game against Denver and [its] top-ranked defense. So, that’s really where it’s at.” Steelers Steelers RB Benny Snell said his 62-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 12’s Monday Night game was a product of studying film and taking mental reps. Snell, notably, had no rushing attempts so far this season prior to the game. “I think it’s just a mental thing, going over film, a lot of mental reps, watching practice, seeing what cut I would make, what read would I make, a lot of that,” Snell said, via ProFootballTalk. Steelers RB Najee Harris said he’s unaware of what caused his oblique injury and it continuously got worse in Week 12 before he went to the hospital for examination. (Brooke Pryor)