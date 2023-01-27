AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Ryan Tannehill, Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor wouldn’t comment on whether RG Alex Cappa (ankle) or LT Jonah Williams (knee) would be available for Super Bowl LVII if they win Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

“Really, I just focus on this week,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “And then we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Taylor said Cappa and Williams are “doing everything they can” to return this postseason.

“They work hard, they work as hard as anybody we’ve got on the team to put themselves in great position,” Taylor said. “It’s a part of football and they understand that and they’re doing everything they can to get back on the field.”

Ravens

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post believes Ryan Tannehill could be a fit for the Ravens this offseason if they end up moving on from Lamar Jackson .

One free agent option, per La Canfora, is Browns QB Jacoby Brissett .

. La Canfora also mentions Florida’s Anthony Richardson as a potential draft target for the Ravens.

Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney wouldn’t comment on a potential contract extension for HC Mike Tomlin, whose contract runs through 2024.

“I don’t like to speculate on Coach’s contract,” Rooney said, via Joe Rutter. “We’ll see.”

Rooney believes Pittsburgh was playing its best football toward the end of the season.

“The No. 1 thing I always want to see in the team — and it’s up to the coach to make this happen — is get better as the season goes on,” Rooney said. “You should be your best team at the end of the season. I thought we did that.”

Rooney praised Tomlin for navigating their quarterback situation with Kenny Pickett and thinks the rookie improved as the season went on.

“Bringing a rookie quarterback along, there is no one way to do it right,” Rooney said. “I think we wound up with a rookie quarterback who got better as the season went on. I think we’re excited about the future because of that. Those things are encouraging by the way Mike handled them.”