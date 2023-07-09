AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard feels that he is in the best shape of his entire career and is now on the hunt for a Super Bowl and a regular season with double-digit sacks.

“My main goal and only goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Hubbard said. “This is the best I’ve felt in my whole career by a landslide physically. I got double-digits in ’21 including playoffs, but I want regular-season double-digits. I’ve been close. Last year I was on pace before I tore my calf … and slowed me up. My core discipline, my routine during the week, cold exposure, sauna, nutrition. It’s a little bit better in all areas. I’m ready to put it all together.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh thinks RB Justice Hill benefitted from his playing time last season and continued repetition is important for him.

“He [Justice Hill] did. He did a good job. All those reps helped him. I think he was looking … Repetition is the name of the game. [It’s an] opportunity to get better. You get better or you get worse. It takes 100% effort to get 1% better. You’re going to say, ‘Well, he’s throwing all these cliches out.’ Yes, but they are cliches for a reason; there’s truth involved. Some of these are self-evident truths. Justice made the most of it,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the team defense is ahead of schedule and they need to continue developing chemistry and communication over the offseason.

“Now it’s finding that chemistry, learning how to truly communicate,” Fitzpatrick said, via Steelers Wire. “Learning how each other sees the game. I think we are doing a really good job with it. We are ahead of the game. We are definitely ahead of where we thought we would be, which is exciting.”