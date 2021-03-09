AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Geoff Hobson of the team website mentions Rams CB Troy Hill and Broncos DT Shelby Harris as some potential lower-profile signings for the Bengals in free agency. Hill actually signed in Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and Hobson doesn’t think the Bengals would have an issue with Harris’ age.
- Hobson thinks the Bengals would like to bring DT Geno Atkins back but at a much-reduced cap figure. It remains to be seen if the two sides can work something out or of Cincinnati will cut Atkins.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that Atkins’ name has come up as a possible trade candidate but he’s more likely to be cut than not given his cap hit.
Ravens
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters on Tuesday that he’s spoken with QB Lamar Jackson regarding a potential extension, but the two sides have not had actual negotiations: “We spent some time together a few weeks ago and that went really well.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta said of Jackson’s future in Baltimore: “We’re confident and committed to getting a long term deal done. It may take a little time, but we’re going to try.“ (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
- DeCosta mentioned that the team is in preliminary extension talks with TE Mark Andrews: “I love everything about Mark. He’s the type of guy we want to keep.” (Jamison Hensley)
- DeCosta says that he has spoken with OL Orlando Brown Jr. several times this offseason and “blessed to have him on [the] team.” DeCosta added: “We’ll do what’s best for Orlando and we’ll do what’s best for the team.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta expects DL Brandon Williams to be on the roster in 2021. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- If the Ravens can’t agree to an extension with RB Gus Edwards, DeCosta says that the team will tender the restricted free agent: “He’s going to be on the team one way or another.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says that WR Miles Boykin is not moving to tight end full time but will run some similar routes: “He’ll be running [some tight end] routes, but I certainly wouldn’t call him a TE. He’s a WR, he’s not a TE.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh mentioned that OT Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle, and CB Tavon Young would be ready for training camp. All three players had season-ending injuries in 2020. (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh expects a “big jump” from young wideouts Devin Duvernay and James Proche in 2021. (Jeff Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic lists running back as the Steelers’ greatest area of concern, as he doesn’t believe that RB James Conner will return to the team in 2021.
- Kaboly also thinks attention will certainly be paid to tight end and center, as the retirements of TE Vance McDonald and C Maurkice Pouncey will leave noticeable gaps on the roster.
- According to Kaboly, the team could use some depth at inside linebacker and safety, as LB Devin Bush was severely injured last season and the defensive backfield is long overdue for an upgrade.