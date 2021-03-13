AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- The Cincinnati Bengals had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)
Ravens
The Ravens have thrown the ball less than any other team in football the past two seasons but they still find themselves in need of a receiver to be more efficient when they do put the ball in the air. Specifically, the Ravens need a reliable veteran receiver given they’ve already invested a handful of high draft picks in the position the past couple of seasons. While Baltimore could be viewed as an unattractive destination for a free-agent receiver, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he’s not worried about having to pitch players to sign with them.
“I don’t really think too much about that,” DeCosta said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Basically, what I do is evaluate the players, and then if we like them, we’ll call the agent and we call the player. If they want to play for us, great. If they don’t, OK — that’s just the way it is. Not a lot of rocket science involved.”
Steelers
- The Pittsburgh Steelers had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic mocks Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins to the Steelers in the first round of the draft and has them circling back in the second round to pick up North Carolina RB Javonte Williams.
- Kaboly also lists eight centers that the Steelers could pick up even after bringing C B.J. Finney back into the fold, including Corey Linsley, David Andrews, Nick Martin, Austin Blythe, Ted Karras, Matt Skura, Austin Reiter, Dan Feeney, and Alex Mack.
- Kaboly had previously mentioned that the Lions would likely release former Steelers’ TE Jesse James and that Pittsburgh may be interested in bringing him back in 2021.
- Ian Rapoport reports that with cap space being limited this offseason, the Steelers are not going to tender RFA LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, making him an unrestricted free agent.
- Kaboly reports that WR Ray-Ray McCloud‘s new one-year deal with the Steelers is worth $1 million with no guarantees.
- Kaboly says that Lions’ RB Adrian Peterson has expressed interest in playing for the Steelers, which he says could bring a veteran presence to a team that will likely have a young running back group next season.