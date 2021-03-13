AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)

Ravens

The Ravens have thrown the ball less than any other team in football the past two seasons but they still find themselves in need of a receiver to be more efficient when they do put the ball in the air. Specifically, the Ravens need a reliable veteran receiver given they’ve already invested a handful of high draft picks in the position the past couple of seasons. While Baltimore could be viewed as an unattractive destination for a free-agent receiver, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he’s not worried about having to pitch players to sign with them.

“I don’t really think too much about that,” DeCosta said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Basically, what I do is evaluate the players, and then if we like them, we’ll call the agent and we call the player. If they want to play for us, great. If they don’t, OK — that’s just the way it is. Not a lot of rocket science involved.”