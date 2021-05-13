AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes there’s good reason to believe the floor for Ravens UDFA OT Adrian Ealy is the practice squad, as Baltimore loves former Oklahoma linemen.

He'll be pushed by former Stanford OT Foster Sarell but Zrebiec thinks Ealy might have the best shot of any of the Ravens' undrafted free agents to make the roster.

With how much the Ravens love tight ends, Zrebiec says not to count out former Virginia TE Tony Poljan sticking on the practice squad and perhaps even the roster.

Conversely, even though many gave S Ar'Darius Washington a draftable grade, Zrebiec says the numbers aren't in his favor to stick on the roster for the Ravens.

Steelers

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he expects to line up as an outside receiver more often next season.

“You are going to get the whole package,” Smith-Schuster said, via Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think the biggest thing that a lot of people are talking about is me playing outside. You’ll definitely see me playing outside more.”

Smith-Schuster added that Pittsburgh will have a more “balanced” offense in 2021.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Smith-Schuster said. “We are going to be a balanced offense now.”