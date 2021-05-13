AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Bengals zeroed in on first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase weeks before the draft and he was too good to pass up “for any reason.”
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes there’s good reason to believe the floor for Ravens UDFA OT Adrian Ealy is the practice squad, as Baltimore loves former Oklahoma linemen.
- He’ll be pushed by former Stanford OT Foster Sarell but Zrebiec thinks Ealy might have the best shot of any of the Ravens’ undrafted free agents to make the roster.
- With how much the Ravens love tight ends, Zrebiec says not to count out former Virginia TE Tony Poljan sticking on the practice squad and perhaps even the roster.
- Conversely, even though many gave S Ar’Darius Washington a draftable grade, Zrebiec says the numbers aren’t in his favor to stick on the roster for the Ravens.
Steelers
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he expects to line up as an outside receiver more often next season.
“You are going to get the whole package,” Smith-Schuster said, via Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think the biggest thing that a lot of people are talking about is me playing outside. You’ll definitely see me playing outside more.”
Smith-Schuster added that Pittsburgh will have a more “balanced” offense in 2021.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Smith-Schuster said. “We are going to be a balanced offense now.”
