AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo bemoaned the missed tackles that hurt Cincinnati considerably in the loss to the Jets Sunday. Jets backup QB Mike White threw for over 400 yards and completed 37 passes, but he only averaged 3.7 air yards per attempt. New York nickeled and dimed the Bengals, who otherwise have been great on defense this year, daring them to make tackles underneath and racking up yards when they didn’t.

“I think we just had too many missed tackles,” Anarumo said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “Guys are there, just got to finish the play. I don’t think a ball traveled further than 25 yards down the field all day. They had one shot — there was a penalty on that they overthrew. Everything else was short to medium passes. We’ve just got to do a better job tackling. I have confidence in the guys that we will get it fixed.”

Ravens

Ravens OL Coach Joe D’Alessandris is happy that the team brought in OT Ja’Wuan James after he was released from the Broncos following a workout that saw him suffer a torn achilles.

“Ja’Wuan [James] does a lot of rehab with the medical staff and sits in our meetings. [He] does a good job of gathering information and then applying it. So, right now, I’m glad we have him. He’s a fine, young man. I had a chance to work him out prior to the [2014 NFL] Draft when he was at Tennessee, so I got to know him back then. I liked him back then coming out in the Draft, and I love him now because he’s here with us at the Ravens.”

Steelers

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the pick the Steelers got from Kansas City for OLB Melvin Ingram is Baltimore’s sixth-round pick.

said the team didn’t want to try and make Ingram fit if he wasn’t comfortable: “What the team needs is first and foremost . . . But from a team perspective also, it’s better to have volunteers as opposed to hostages.” (Ed Bouchette) Tomlin mentioned OT Zach Banner is healthy, but needs more practice time before he can play. (Brooke Pryor)