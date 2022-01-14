AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Nearly all the executives polled by Pro Football Focus were set on Bengals QB Joe Burrow being the better player than Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

“Tough call, but I’d go with Burrow,” one NFL assistant coach said, via Doug Kyed of PFF.com. “Such a gamer in big moments. Herbert did make some unreal throws (Sunday) night down the stretch. Still would go Burrow for the long haul. I think he’ll find a way to win Super Bowls.”

One NFL scout even compared Burrow’s arm strength and skill set to those of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s got Aaron Rodgers-like arm talent and just a truly rare skill set,” said the scout. “Obviously, Burrow is awesome. He’s an absolute stud, but the way the ball comes off Herbert’s arm is different. From an intangible/leadership standpoint, they’re similar, too — both guys that teammates love to play with.”

Ravens

Ravens LB Tyus Bowser underwent successful surgery after tearing his Achilles’ in a Week 18 loss to the Steelers.

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his elbow, saying that the injury felt sore but is feeling better. (Brooke Pryor)

received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his elbow, saying that the injury felt sore but is feeling better. (Brooke Pryor) Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is trending towards playing in round one of the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport.