AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals’ owner Mike Brown said that he has yet to re-watch Super Bowl 56 but “saw what I wanted to see” out of his team on film.

“The experience is with you forever,” Brown said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “I remember I couldn’t look at the (second Super Bowl) game against the 49ers for 25 years. When it would come on TV on replay, I would just switch the channel. I have to admit I haven’t looked at this game on TV so far. It’s only been three days. I looked at the tape. I saw what I wanted to see. I think I understand what happened. It’s in the past now is where it resides with me.”

Brown called Bengals WR Tyler Boyd the “glue” of their receivers group.

“Tyler is a real competitor. He’s the glue of the receiving corps,” Brown said. “When you want to count on somebody, he’s the one. He really is a tremendous competitor and I’m very glad we have him. He’s been a stand-out player for us. He’s someone I’ve gotten to know and like him. I enjoy it when he comes by.”

Brown thinks that Joe Burrow gives what original Bengals’ owner Paul Brown “prized most.”

“I think so. Joe is a smart player and that shines through,” Brown said. “He’s accurate, he’s tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him. This team has what (Paul Brown) prized most. The ability to throw the ball.”

Ravens

When asked about the Ravens being a run-oriented team, GM Eric DeCosta said that they want to bring a balanced offense and pass “effectively in any situation.”

“We’re a physical team. I think one of the more satisfying things is when you have the lead in the fourth quarter, and you can control the ball for seven minutes and end the game running the football down the field. You’ve seen us do that. I like the idea of it being balanced. I like the idea of always keeping the other team guessing, avoiding the second-and-15’s and having to throw. Being second-and-4, that’s a good thing. Being able to push people off the ball, that’s a good thing. Being a strong, physical offensive line that can run the ball effectively and also protect the quarterback, that’s a good thing. Keeping the other team off-balance is what you aspire to do on every play in every game and being a running team is part of that. Having the flexibility to run the football or pass the football effectively, in any situation, based on the skills that you have on the field, that’s a heck of a thing,” said DeCosta, via RavensWire.

