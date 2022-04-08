AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shared a little about where his mind is at after signing a three-year extension that should keep him with the team through at least 2025.

“Just a sense of gratitude for working in this organization, obviously,” Harbaugh said via the team. “It’s a great place to be. Love the city. But just very determined. Very motivated in the sense that we need to win more games. We need to win more playoff games. We need to win championships. We need to win the whole thing. And helping our team be the best we can be, doing what everybody can do — you feel a big, big sense of responsibility and obligation along those lines. So, gratitude, yes. But more than that, just really determined to get us all where we want to be — help us get to where we want to be together, just doing my part in that.”

Steelers

Aaron Wilson reports that the Steelers brought in Mississippi LB Mark Robinson for a visit.

for a visit. Steelers LB Genard Avery‘s one-year, $1.187 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.035 million. (Aaron Wilson)