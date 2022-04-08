AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shared a little about where his mind is at after signing a three-year extension that should keep him with the team through at least 2025. 

“Just a sense of gratitude for working in this organization, obviously,” Harbaugh said via the team. “It’s a great place to be. Love the city. But just very determined. Very motivated in the sense that we need to win more games. We need to win more playoff games. We need to win championships. We need to win the whole thing. And helping our team be the best we can be, doing what everybody can do — you feel a big, big sense of responsibility and obligation along those lines. So, gratitude, yes. But more than that, just really determined to get us all where we want to be — help us get to where we want to be together, just doing my part in that.”

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply