AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase had high praise of TE Hayden Hurst‘s performance in practice and thinks he’ll make an impact this season. “He’s bringing more ball movement for the receivers, running back and tight end now,” Chase said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “He’s opened up more of the offense. He made a one-handed catch today across the middle. Stuff like that is going to get the defense to notice him and take the coverages away from my side, Tee’s side. They might roll to his side sometimes. That will be a big help for this offense.” Bengals QB Joe Burrow added that Hurst can make an impact with defenses focusing on WRs Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Chase. “He can be big for us. With the three guys we have on the outside, teams are going to be obviously focused on them, and I think Hayden’s going to have to step up, and I think he really will. He’s had a good camp. He wants to learn. He wants to get better and that’s what you ask of those guys.” Ravens Ravens S Chuck Clark said he was surprised that the team drafted first-round S Kyle Hamilton but added that he enjoys playing alongside the rookie safety and is just “going with it.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

said he was surprised that the team drafted first-round S but added that he enjoys playing alongside the rookie safety and is just “going with it.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Clark admitted that he wanted to be traded earlier this offseason but realized that a deal would never occur. In the end, Clark said he switched his focus to competing for the starting role. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh believes Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is a starting-caliber quarterback: “I definitely believe that. There is no questioning my mind about that. I’m glad we have him. Very, very, very blessed to have him as one of our players, one of our QBs, our backup QB.” (Mike Giardi)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky feels that he has done well when given a chance and is anticipating being named the starter for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“It’s been a limited sample, but I think I’ve done a lot of great things in practice, a lot of good throws in the game,” Trubisky said, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “Just focus on what we can improve as a unit right now. And that’s staying on the field on third down and then going down and finishing with some points. Especially in the last game, I would like to stay on the field a little bit longer and finish in the end zone. We’re just looking to see what we can improve and keep doing that. But, I’ve done a lot of great things so far, and I feel really comfortable with where I’m at and how I’m throwing the football and how I’m learning the playbook and going through all my reads so far.”

Trubisky also believes that he has the leadership abilities to help the Steelers going forward.

“I think I have, just how I carry myself every day, what I’ve done on the practice field,” Trubisky added. “Would like to do more last game obviously, but hopefully get another opportunity this week to show why I should be. It’s your whole body of work. Everything I’ve done in my career up to this point — what I’ve done in minicamp, the practices at Latrobe, and the preseason games. Wasn’t the best showing last week as a unit and for myself, so all you can do is control today and get better from there and that’s what I’m trying to do, and have a great week.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said this week of practice and the final preseason game on Sunday is “significant” in determining their roster spots, including at left guard and quarterback. (Brooke Pryor)

said this week of practice and the final preseason game on Sunday is “significant” in determining their roster spots, including at left guard and quarterback. (Brooke Pryor) Trubisky on potentially being named the starter for Week 1: “There’s got be some announcement before Week 1, so we’ll see.” (Pryor)

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth on first-round QB Kenny Pickett: “He’s very calm. That’s one of the things that stands out about him, is his huddle presence. He comes in, and you never think like oh, this kid’s a rookie. He never shows that.” (Pryor)