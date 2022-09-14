AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals LS Clark Harris will be out for months, yet HC Zac Taylor doesn’t want to rule him out for the entire season. (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on his injury last season: “It wasn’t just a regular ACL. It was pretty bad. I tore my ACL, LCL, hamstring, and meniscus. It would mean the world to me if I can go out there this Sunday and play well in front of a full house.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers OLB Malik Reed is used to filling in for injured stars, having replaced Broncos outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb during his time in Denver. He may now be asked to do the same for teammate OLB T.J. Watt.

“Yeah, I hope you didn’t think it was my fault,” Reed said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I am a firm believer in my faith, and the guys went down for a reason. We didn’t know Von was going to go down, we didn’t know Chubb was going to go down, and the same with T.J. Being ready for the opportunity I feel like is part of my story, and I am looking forward to it, and embracing it. Being the best person I can be.”

“I feel like I have to be me,” Reed added. “I feel I can play at a high level when my number was called. I am looking forward to it. I am very comfortable with (the defense). Even in the game, I felt comfortable with it. They just told me to get ready for my role to expand.”

The Steelers hosted four players for workouts on Tuesday including OLB Ryan Anderson, TE Rodney Williams, OLB Jamal Davis and DE Zach VanValkenburg . (Aaron Wilson)

TE OLB and DE . (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, Pittsburgh signed Anders and Williams to their practice squad.