AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes the Bengals essentially locked themselves into LT Jonah Williams through the 2023 season by picking up his fifth-year option, but Williams’ struggles this year might prompt them to spend a Day 2 pick on a potential successor in 2024.

Williams currently leads the NFL in sacks allowed with nine, per Dehner, so he'll have to have a strong second half of the season to stave off competition next season.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was excited to get OLB Tyus Bowser back in the fold on defense and said that his versatility dropping in coverage and rushing the passer was on full display.

“Right, Tyus [Bowser], exactly right,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “Tyus is such a versatile player; he had really good…He played the run well, first of all. You have to earn the right to rush the passer. Then, he rushed the passer; he didn’t have the sacks like we’re talking about, but he pressured Andy [Dalton], he made him move around, pushed the pocket a few times. Then also, he does a great job in coverage, too. We drop him out a lot of times, which creates some of those pressure games where we’re able to run and freeing up the back because he’s forcing a lineman to handle those picks. He’s either covering guys man-to-man [or] he’s jumping crossing routes coming across the field. Tyus is a very versatile player that way, and that’s how he played.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt will start on Sunday with the team planning to monitor his snaps for cardiovascular reasons after he has missed eight weeks of football. (Gerry Dulac)