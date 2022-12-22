AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst is doing everything he can to play this weekend.

“I’m preparing like I’m playing on Saturday,” Hurst said, via ESPN.

Hurst was unable to continue the game after he felt a pinch in his calf, but says he’s starting to get his explosion and confidence back.

“When it first happened, I kind of felt that pinch every time I was trying to push off,” Hurst said. “I felt useless. Today, being able to push off and cut, have that burst a little bit, that’s where I want to be.”

Hurst is eager to rejoin his teammates as quickly as possible.

“Sitting in the training room sucks,” Hurst said. “Every single opportunity, I want to be out there for it. I want to help this team. This team has done incredible things for me. I just want to be able to give back.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) will play in Week 16. (Ian Rapoport)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that QB Tyler Huntley will start Week 16 and they have ruled out QB Lamar Jackson (knee). (Adam Schefter)

Ravens OC Greg Roman said he's blocking out negativity amid growing calls from the team's fanbase for him to be fired: "The first thing you're told when you get into this profession is: 'Don't listen to the noise.' If you're an offensive coordinator and you don't think that's going to happen…it comes with the job." (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens TE Mark Andrews earned a $250,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection. (Joel Corry)

Steelers

Steelers’ rookie QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) said he began feeling better toward the end of last week and wanted to play in Week 15. However, Pittsburgh elected to hold off Pickett until this week. (Brooke Pryor)