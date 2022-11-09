AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Najee Harris

Bengals
- According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Bengals were mentioned as an under-the-radar team to land WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he polled sources from other teams.
Ravens
New Ravens LB Roquan Smith doesn’t see any holes in the defense and believes that it is full of playmakers who are capable of taking the team far this season.
“Man, it’s amazing just being around so many playmakers,” Smith said on NFL Network. “Guys that make plays all over the field. I don’t see any weaknesses at all. I’m excited in the direction that we’re going.”
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh gave an injury report on OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), saying both picked up tweaks but both should be back after the bye. (Twitter)
- Harbaugh added the doctors have told him S Marcus Williams is expected back sometime in December. (Twitter)
- Baltimore is also planning to activate fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar, per Harbaugh, which they did Tuesday: “He had three good weeks of practice. But I expect Charlie to contribute this year.” (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers
- According to Pro Football Talk, one of the goals for the Steelers coming out of their bye week is to get undrafted rookie RB Jaylen Warren more touches.
- PFT adds the Steelers aren’t benching former first-round RB Najee Harris yet but Warren has been more explosive on his touches so far this season and Pittsburgh is open to shaking things up.
- Steelers OLB T.J. Watt said he’s hopeful to return from his pectoral injury in time for Week 9: “Hopefully this week.” (ProFootballTalk)
- Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett on how he can improve going forward: “I have to protect the ball more. This back half of the season that has to be a focus for me.” (Ray Fittipaldo)
