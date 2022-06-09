AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Terrell Edmunds

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that second-year DT Tyler Shelvin will undergo surgery for a wrist injury. The good news is that this isn’t believed to be a serious issue for Shelvin.

“It’s been bothering him so they just had a slight procedure,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “Might keep him out the next couple of weeks but nothing major.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he won’t let S Jessie Bates‘ contract negotiation become a distraction: “We love Jessie and the business part is the business part.” (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman wouldn’t elaborate when asked about a timeline for Lamar Jackson participating in their offseason program.

“I’m not going to get into all that. I’ll let you talk to him about that,” Roman said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s official site. “Our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest and when they’re here, we can do that. That’s what we’re focused on right now. I’m sure Lamar is working hard and he’ll have a chance, I’m sure at some point, to talk about that.”

Regarding Roman making some schematic changes to their system, the offensive coordinator mentioned that there are many aspects that Jackson is already familiar with.

“I went back and changed some things and added some things,” Roman said. “There’s definitely some things that are new, that we haven’t done. There are also a bunch of things that he’s pretty well adjusted to. It’s probably 80% stuff he knows, 20% stuff that we’re looking forward to working on.”

Steelers

Steelers S Terrell Edmunds said he was talking to many different teams this offseason as a free agent before re-signing to a one-year, $2.3 million deal.

“It was a waiting process,” Edmunds said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We were in communication with a lot of different teams. I had a few offers out there, but it was trying to figure out the best situation.”

Edmunds mentioned that he initially was being offered two- and three-year contracts this offseason, but it eventually turned into a one-year deal.

“At one point, I was going to take a two- or three-year deal and then it turned into one-year deals. Then it was all about the best situation. This is the best situation for me. Now it’s time to go out and work.”

Edmunds added that he felt most comfortable returning to the Steelers given he’s continuing in their defensive system.

“I’m back with my guys,” Edmunds said. “I don’t have to go meet a lot of new faces or learn a new defense. I can just go out there and play my game. I feel comfortable. This was the best situation for me. I’m about to go out there with some dogs. I already know the defense. Just being with the same faces, the same group and the same system, that helps out everything.”