AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Tyler Huntley, Steelers, Matt Canada

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he expects DE Sam Hubbard (calf) to play in Week 14. (Ben Baby)

(concussion) was not listed on this week's injury report and is on track to play in Sunday's game.

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman had high praise for QB Tyler Huntley and thinks he is improving “in every area.”

“I definitely see it. I think you saw it in the preseason when [Tyler Huntley] played. [Huntley has] just a real command of things. Really, in every way, he’s really improved. And there’s so much that goes into playing quarterback in this league – people don’t realize the extent of it – and that’s just before the ball is snapped. And then it’s snapped, and then you’ve got 22 people that you’ve got to make pinpoint decisions around. So, that’s why playing at a high level in the NFL is a bit of a rarity when you take the whole population into account. So, he’s improving, really, in every area, and I don’t know if there’s one specifically, but I think his teammates, as we mentioned earlier, really have a lot of faith in him,” said Roman, via RavensWire.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects QB Tyler Huntley to start Week 14: “It looks like it’s going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada thinks that their execution is improving and the players are showing “more accountability.”

“We’re playing better. We’re executing better. We’re having less missed assignments,” Canada said, via Chris Adamski of Tribune Live. “I think there’s more accountability amongst the players with each other. But there’s no dramatic change. That’s not what everybody probably wants (to hear), but we’ve continued to get better. We’re nowhere near where we want to be yet.”

Canada added that their offense is not close to being a “finished product.”

“I think it’s showing that you have to continue to push and push and keep doing what you believe is right,” Canada said. “I think our guys have done that. We’re nowhere near being done. We got five (games) left. We’ve got a huge one (against the Baltimore Ravens) this week. We’re not a finished product in any way, shape or form. But I do think you’re starting to see our players more importantly, which is really all that matters, are starting to see why we’re doing it, how this fits, what their roles are.”

Canada mentioned that their coaching staff has “stayed the course” and they have a firm understanding of how their offense is operating.

“There’s not a real magic formula to it. Sometimes you wish there was. I’m not going to say me, but I think we as a staff have stayed the course. We know why we’re doing what we’re doing. We know why we’re running the plays we’re running. We know who we’re trying to get the ball to. It doesn’t always show up and nobody outside of the building maybe understands why, but you just have to keep doing what I believe is right.”