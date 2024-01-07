AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Antonio Pierce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes the Chargers are eyeing a potential big splash hire at head coach and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is a name to watch with that vacancy. He also expects them to monitor things with Patriots HC Bill Belichick .

The Los Angeles Chargers officially ruled out WR Keenan Allen (heel), EDGE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins, and DT Nick Williams (knee).

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy discussed the importance of the impact Isiah Pacheco has upon the team and said he’s always full-speed in between the lines.

“When you look at what ‘Pops’ (Isiah Pacheco) does, I mean, he’s, first of all, the football player, and he’s only going to continue to get better and better. He’s learning himself,” Nagy said, via Chiefs Wire. “Sometimes, even patience through the hole, when to hit it with speed, when to be patient, let it develop the tempo of that he’s going to continue to grow. But the one thing he does is go 100 miles per hour 100% of the time.”

Nagy added that the team feeds off of Pacheco’s energy and he makes a positive impact not only on the field but off the field as well.

“We feed off of that he’s a young kid, that’s a great personality, that all he wants to do is win,” Nagy explained. “Every team usually has one or two guys on the team that’s over the top with the excitement and in a good way, and He’s our guy with that—so having a young guy like that, that brings the juice not just in on game day, but in practice after meetings. He’s always positive, and I just appreciate that about him.”

Raiders

Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell said he’s bothered by the games the team was in a position to win but weren’t able to capitalize on.

“Throughout it, there’s been good and bad,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “I think I’m more so just disappointed that we didn’t win more games. I think that’s what ultimately will be what hurts the most is not being able to pull out some of the games that I think we could have won. We’ve been in every single game, and so it’s been frustrating to not be able to go win some of those games, even coming down to the last drive. … So, that’s kind of the scar tissue that hurts. Obviously, we’ve had some good wins, but yeah, I think the lack of capitalizing on opportunities in late drives and stuff like that, I think that’s what I’m thinking about the most.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he’s leaning toward Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce getting the full-time nod in Las Vegas, however, Raiders owner Mark Davis is intrigued by the idea of making a big splash by hiring Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh .

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will miss the final game of the season, his fourth straight, as he has been dealing with two deep bone contusions that have restricted his range of motion and are preventing him from being cleared by the team's medical staff.

will miss the final game of the season, his fourth straight, as he has been dealing with two deep bone contusions that have restricted his range of motion and are preventing him from being cleared by the team’s medical staff. Pelissero adds there is no structural damage and Jacobs will be healthy by the time he is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah was fined $9,500 for unnecessary roughness.