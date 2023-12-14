AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen refuted assertions that there’s a problem with his relationship with HC Sean McDermott.

“Our relationship honestly has never been stronger,” he said via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “We meet once or twice a week in his office. We talk about football. We talk about life. It’s been fun to watch him grow as a coach in the years that I’ve been here. I’ve been growing as a player, as a student of the game. But to see how he’s changed — when we 1st got in he wanted his hand kind of in every single pie. I think over the years, having the guys we have in this locker room, he’s learned to trust his team & trust his players. It’s been really cool to be a part of that and see the trust that he has in me grow. So yea, I love coach and I stand by what I said after the game and our relationship is only going to continue to get better as well.”

Dolphins

Dolphins LT Austin Jackson ‘s three-year, $36 million extension includes a $5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million, $10.88 million and $9.88 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

The deal also includes a $1 million roster bonus in 2026, up to $595,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and an annual $25,000 workout bonus. A total of $3 million in incentives is available and the contract includes two void years.

Dolphins practice squad LB Alexander Johnson announced on Instagram he tore his Achilles this past week in practice ahead of Miami’s game against the Titans.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes the Patriots are likely stuck with WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker in 2024 despite their lack of production because both signed lucrative deals this offseason and the dead cap hit from cutting both would be prohibitive. Both players have fully guaranteed 2024 base salaries.

will be coaching the Patriots in 2024. They add if owner Robert Kraft does move on after this year, it’s unlikely to be portrayed as a firing unless there’s no other resort, and Kraft would rather celebrate Belichick and his accomplishments on the way out. Both mention a trade is not out of the question either.

does move on after this year, it’s unlikely to be portrayed as a firing unless there’s no other resort, and Kraft would rather celebrate Belichick and his accomplishments on the way out. Both mention a trade is not out of the question either. As far as what’s next, both note LB coach Jerod Mayo is seen as a strong internal candidate to replace Belichick.

is seen as a strong internal candidate to replace Belichick. Belichick on a report that the organization is moving on from him after the season: “Yeah, getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing.” (Mike Giardi)

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott said he is “open” to re-signing with the Patriots this offseason as he enjoyed playing with RB Rhamondre Stevenson and likes the team and the city. (Zack Cox)

said he is “open” to re-signing with the Patriots this offseason as he enjoyed playing with RB and likes the team and the city. (Zack Cox) Belichick on if the team attempted to keep QB Malik Cunningham: “(The Ravens) sold him on the opportunity, the offense, Lamar. Certainly, their offense suits Malik better than any offense in the league, so it makes sense — as a quarterback.” (Cox)