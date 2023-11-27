AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Sean McDermott, Robert Saleh, Bills, Jets, Patriots

“We didn’t make enough [plays]. We didn’t do enough or make enough plays and do enough on the coaching end,” McDermott said, via NFL.com. “At the end of the day, there is a tough group of guys in that locker room. A tough group of coaches. We are a good football team and just came out on the short end here. There are no moral victories. Each and every one of us has to look at ourselves. Like I told you, that starts with me. That is what you do. That is what the best do and I know our football team is a darn good football team.”

“His level of play has risen over the last two weeks,” McDermott said of Allen. “That is really the biggest thing. When your quarterback is playing well, you have a chance. The inconsistency leading up to the last three weeks were one of the reasons why I made the decision that I did to move forward here. The last two weeks, Josh Allen’s level of play has been good enough for us to win.”

Veteran Bills S Micah Hyde also weighed in on the current state of things in Buffalo and the reality that closing out games in the NFL isn’t always easy.

“Like you just said, we could have nine, 10 wins right now, but that’s in fantasy land, and in real life, we understand what our record is,” Hyde added. “It’s the NFL, man, been doing it for a long time, and it’s tough. We understand that this football team is, we definitely have a lot of upside. It’s crazy … with our record being 6-6, but I could just say the close games that we’ve lost, and the games that we have lost have been by a few points. So, we just got to continue to find a way in those situational moments to find a way to get a takeaway or if the offense gets the ball, get a touchdown.”