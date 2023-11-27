AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Sean McDermott, Robert Saleh, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
It appeared that the Bills had the Eagles locked down on Sunday, retaining multiple leads before QB Jalen Hurts took over for Philadelphia and brought them back for a victory. Bills HC Sean McDermott commented on the loss, as well as the improved performance of QB Josh Allen.
“We didn’t make enough [plays]. We didn’t do enough or make enough plays and do enough on the coaching end,” McDermott said, via NFL.com. “At the end of the day, there is a tough group of guys in that locker room. A tough group of coaches. We are a good football team and just came out on the short end here. There are no moral victories. Each and every one of us has to look at ourselves. Like I told you, that starts with me. That is what you do. That is what the best do and I know our football team is a darn good football team.”
“His level of play has risen over the last two weeks,” McDermott said of Allen. “That is really the biggest thing. When your quarterback is playing well, you have a chance. The inconsistency leading up to the last three weeks were one of the reasons why I made the decision that I did to move forward here. The last two weeks, Josh Allen’s level of play has been good enough for us to win.”
Veteran Bills S Micah Hyde also weighed in on the current state of things in Buffalo and the reality that closing out games in the NFL isn’t always easy.
“Like you just said, we could have nine, 10 wins right now, but that’s in fantasy land, and in real life, we understand what our record is,” Hyde added. “It’s the NFL, man, been doing it for a long time, and it’s tough. We understand that this football team is, we definitely have a lot of upside. It’s crazy … with our record being 6-6, but I could just say the close games that we’ve lost, and the games that we have lost have been by a few points. So, we just got to continue to find a way in those situational moments to find a way to get a takeaway or if the offense gets the ball, get a touchdown.”
- Bills LT Dion Dawkins was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
Jets
Jets HC Robert Saleh said after his team’s fourth straight loss they need more from a lot of players, including some of their stars like RB Breece Hall. Saleh specifically said Hall needs to do a little bit better at putting his head down and getting the “grimy” yards rather than constantly looking for the big play.
“He’s a big back — he’s 220 pounds and he’s got elite speed — but he also has the elite ability to lower his shoulder and get vertical when he needs to,” Saleh said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “And once he reconnects to that, I think it’ll all come back to we’ll start seeing him for what we know he is.”
For his part, Hall acknowledged he’s been pressing to try and make a big play, compensating for the Jets’ overall ineptitude on offense.
“I take pride in being one of our A players,” he said. “I expect to almost be perfect every week, and I’m trying, but it’s been hard because I’ve been pressing so much and I feel like part of me feels like I’m in a box a little bit.”
Patriots
It doesn’t seem like coaching the Patriots is much fun these days with the struggles at quarterback and the 2-9 record, but Patriots HC Bill Belichick insists he’s still enjoying the job and enjoying coaching at the age of 71.
“Every week’s a challenge and I’m excited about the challenge, the opportunity, and what we have to do to win each week. I’ll keep working as hard as I can to help our team,” Belichick said via Pro Football Talk.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!