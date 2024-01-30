AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Vic Fangio, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes former DC Vic Fangio‘s exit from the Dolphins wasn’t completely voluntary, as Fangio’s old-school methods didn’t mesh great with the players by the end of the season.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the Jets want to bring in another receiver this offseason so opposing defenses can’t focus on just WR Garrett Wilson.
- Wilson said he would welcome that: “Another infusion, someone that brings different things to the table and gives the defense someone to worry about, would be beneficial to everyone, not just me. It’s something I’m excited to see.”
- Cimini adds the Jets hope to revamp their quarterback depth chart behind starting QB Aaron Rodgers, adding a veteran backup and drafting a middle-round prospect to develop.
- The Jets announced DE Jermaine Johnson will be a Pro Bowl replacement.
Patriots
- MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels talked to several sources about how things went south between the Patriots and QB Mac Jones after such a promising rookie season. There were numerous factors, including a relationship with former HC Bill Belichick that deteriorated and eventually became totally “broken” by the end of this season.
- Per Daniels, Jones wasn’t told he was being demoted to third string and found out the same way everyone else did when New England released the inactive list.
- Daniels explains things started going south in Jones’ second season when the Patriots changed offensive coordinators and the flaws in the roster on offense started to be exposed. Jones’ clear frustration with the situation and his lack of composure started to frustrate Belichick.
- Jones’ leadership was also criticized by some sources: “He was part of the problem as far as what he was doing, who he was character-wise. He’s not a bad character guy, but as a guy that wasn’t quite the leader of the group. He just wanted to be one of the guys.”
- In 2023, Jones started pressing and freelancing outside the structure of the play to make up for issues with the pass protection and receiving corps, which his skill set is not conducive to. Daniels notes OC Bill O’Brien tried to tell Jones to do his job regardless of if a teammate made a mistake but Jones didn’t take it to heart. Ultimately it was the mistakes and turnovers that doomed Jones and cost him his starting job.
- Daniels adds Jones has admitted to sources he handled that the wrong way and hopes his step back will pay off later in his career. Other sources close to him hope landing in a better environment than New England has been in the past couple of seasons will also help.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots still want to talk to Raiders offensive assistant Scott Turner about their offensive coordinator vacancy.
